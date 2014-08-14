Martin Kelly

Kelly arrived in SE25 on the eve of the 2014/15 Premier League season, making his debut on the opening day defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates stadium two days later, and made his 100th appearance for the Eagles against Tottenham Hotspur in February 2018.

Arguably his finest moment in red and blue came that month when he netted his first Palace goal against Spurs to take the Eagles into the FA Cup quarter-finals and continue their march to the final.

Born in Merseyside, Kelly was on the books at Liverpool from the age of seven and progressed through the Reds’ Academy ranks to become a key part of the side that won the reserve league title in 2008.

He made his first-team debut the following year, coming on as a substitute for Jamie Carragher in a Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven, before moving on loan to then-League One outfit Huddersfield Town three months later.

After returning to Anfield, Kelly found regular football during the 2010/11 and 2011/12 campaigns, making 43 appearances for his hometown club.

Kelly's impressive outings in the Premier League and Europa League earned him his only England cap to date against Norway in May 2012 – and following an injury to Gary Cahill, the full-back was drafted into Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2012 squad.

Injuries halted his progress at Anfield, and so he was allowed to move to SE25 in 2014 where he has played mainly as a left-back but also in the centre of defence, a role he enjoyed as he helped Palace claw their way to safety in 2016/17.

He signed a contract extension with the club in August 2020.