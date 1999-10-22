Albert Sambi Lokonga

The 23-year-old midfielder has been at the Gunners since 2021 and has both Premier League and international experience, making his senior Belgium debut in September, 2021.

Born in Liege to Congolese parents, Lokonga grew up in a sporting family – his brother, Paul-Jose M’Poku came through the Academy at Tottenham Hotspur and has played in Italy and Greece, earning 22 caps for the Congo national team.

Lokonga was a natural born leader, joining the Anderlecht youth setup and captaining various age groups and making his first-team debut at the age of 18.

He soon became a first-team regular, making 26 appearances in 2019/20 before the cancellation of the season due to the COVID pandemic, and a further 37 appearances a season later.

His starring role in the 2020/21 campaign saw Anderlecht finish fourth in the Belgian Professional League, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Playing under a multiple Premier League winner in Patrick Vieira will be nothing new for Lokonga, who worked under four-time champion Vincent Kompany in Belgium.

As Mikel Arteta began to assemble a group of hungry, technical players at the Emirates Stadium, and Lokonga played 24 times across 21/22 as Arsenal came on leaps and bounds.

Another 15 games this season across four competitions have seen Lokonga compliment Granit Xhaka, Martin Ødegaard and more in central midfield – including at Selhurst Park on the opening day.

From a young age Lokonga was earmarked by the Belgian FA as a top young prospect, and he rose through to the Under-21s, making six appearances and scoring twice.

He received his first senior call-up in March 2021, and made his debut a few months later in September, coming on for Eden Hazard as Belgium comfortably beat Estonia 5-2.

He has the flexibility to play in a two-man midfield, but has more traditionally operated in a three alongside a defensive anchor.