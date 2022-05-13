Asher Agbinone is an explosive forward who is adept at going down the left, right or the middle. He has played up the ranks through various age groups, making his debut for Rob Quinn's Under 18s as a substitute at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in October 2022, netting the winner late on in a 1-2 victory over Sheffield United in the Under 18 Premier League Cup.

His performances throughout the years earned him his first professional contract in October 2022.