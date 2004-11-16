Basilio Rieno Socoliche

A creative midfielder, Socoliche operates as a number 10 behind the striker. Physically slight but very skilful, he offers a creative outlet for the side – but can fill in on either flank if needed.

He was unlucky to suffer an injury at the back end the 2020/21 campaign, but he made a return to Rob Quinn's side in the 2021/22 campaign as a substitute in a 6-1 victory over Aston Villa.

His first goals for the young Eagles came in his first start of the 2022/23 season - a 3-2 triumph over reigning champions Southampton U18s. Palace were playing with ten men for over an hour, though two well-taken goals on either foot from Socoliche saw them take all three points.