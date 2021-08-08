Charley Clifford
Before signing for Crystal Palace, Charley Clifford had spent her entire career at Charlton Athletic Women, going on to make more than 250 appearances at the club.
After joining as a 12-year-old, Clifford made her first-team debut at just 16, going on to represent England at Under-19s level.
Having enjoyed a fierce rivalry with Palace in the FA Women’s Championship last season – where the Eagles finished just a point clear of the London neighbours – she has seen at close hand the team spirit shown by Dean Davenport’s side.
“[It is] the ambition of the club, but also the mentality of the coaching staff and the girls, having played against them for a long period of time,” she said of her reasons for joining the club.