8Cheikhou
Kouyaté

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
21.12.8921 December 1989
Country
flag Senegal
SNSenegal
Joined
01.08.1801 August 2018
Cheikhou Kouyaté
All time
Palace career
109
Appearances
2
Goals