Chuks Okoli
A versatile midfielder who has been at the club since the age of seven.
A versatile midfielder who has been at the club since the age of seven.
After joining at young age, Chuks Okoli has progressed through the ranks and has grown as a player and a person.
He was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2022/23, scoring a sensational effort from the inside his own half against Stoke City.
The combative midfielder earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.