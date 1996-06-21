Having made her Women’s Super League debut at just 16-years-old, Coral-Jade Haines represented Birmingham City for five years.

During that time with the Blues, the former England Under-23 international featured in the Champions League run that saw Birmingham reach the semi-finals.

Haines, who can play in midfield or attack, joined the Eagles after three years with Tottenham Hotspur – two of those in the top-flight.