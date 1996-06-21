Coral-Jade Haines
Nobody made more appearances for the side in the 2020/21 season, with Haines lining up 25 times for Palace.
Having made her Women’s Super League debut at just 16-years-old, Coral-Jade Haines represented Birmingham City for five years.
During that time with the Blues, the former England Under-23 international featured in the Champions League run that saw Birmingham reach the semi-finals.
Haines, who can play in midfield or attack, joined the Eagles after three years with Tottenham Hotspur – two of those in the top-flight.