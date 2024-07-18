David Montjen

Montjen joined Palace at Under-11s after joining from Chelsea.

He was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2022/23 against Stoke City.

He earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The forward made his debut at Under-18s level as a substitute against Aston Villa in September 2024, before making his first start in October 2024 against Leicester City.