Football runs in Freddie Bell’s family, his grandfather having represented Arsenal. Bell Jr operates as a number 8 in central midfield, with ability to get up and down the field.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and with a good range of passing, Bell can also aid his sides’ defensive efforts with tough tackling in the centre of the park. His intelligent performances have caught the eye at the Academy, with his coaches aiming to add more goals to his game this season.