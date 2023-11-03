Freddie Cowin earned a scholarship ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

He is a capable left-back who can deliver from wide and pick a pass from distance.

He made his first appearance for the Under-18s in November 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

After multiple appearances off the bench in 2023/24, Cowin made his first start for the Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea at Selhurst Park.