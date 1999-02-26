Jack Roles
With competitive experience at Cambridge United, Buton Albion and Stevenage, Roles impressed enough during his time at Tottenham Hotspur to face Juventus in a 2018/19 friendly.
Roles joined Spurs in 2015 and began his first loan in 2019 with Cambridge, securing a Football League debut against Scunthorpe United.
He joined Burton and Stevenage on loan in the following years and began featuring for Palace in 2021.