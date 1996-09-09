Jairo Riedewald

Riedewald reunited with Frank de Boer at Palace in July 2017, after the Eagles boss gave him his first-team debut in 2013 at Ajax. De Boer was also the man who gave Riedewald his Premier League bow against Huddersfield Town a month after signing for the Eagles.

Having progressed through Ajax's academy when it was headed by De Boer, the midfielder played 93 times for the Dutch club, scoring three goals and claiming the Eredivisie title in 2013/14.

He also featured for Ajax in their UEFA Europa League final defeat to Manchester United in May 2017, which proved to be his last appearance for the club.

Capable of playing at centre-half, left-back or as a defensive midfielder, Riedewald has won international caps for Holland, having previously represented his country at various age group levels.

He was handed his first full cap against Turkey in September 2015 in a Euro 2016 qualifier, and would appear twice more towards the end of the unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the Dutch.

He became a fan favourite at Palace and enjoyed his most regular season of football in 20/21, signing a contract extension in February 21.