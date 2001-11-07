Jake Giddings
Jake Giddings signed for Crystal Palace on a two-year contract in 2020, after impressing on trial before football’s suspension due to COVID-19. The holding midfielder has as much of an eye for a pass as he does for a tackle.
Jake Giddings signed for Crystal Palace on a two-year contract in 2020, after impressing on trial before football’s suspension due to COVID-19. The holding midfielder has as much of an eye for a pass as he does for a tackle.
He began his football career at boyhood club West Ham, where he started playing at the tender age of five. However, after putting pen to paper in SE25, he admitted that he does have some red-and-blue in his family, and although his father’s side are Hammers, his mother’s side are south London-born Palace fans.