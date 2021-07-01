James Leonard
James Leonard joined the tight-knit group at a later stage, signing over the Christmas period as an Under-16s prospect.
James Leonard joined the tight-knit group at a later stage, signing over the Christmas period as an Under-16s prospect.
Comfortable playing out from the back, his profile as a central defender is similar to that of John Stones.
His physical development will be crucial in the 2021/22 season, which he began by starting the season opener against Leicester City, in a 3-1 win.