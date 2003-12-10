Joe Sheridan
A tall defender with confidence on the ball, Sheridan became a regular feature for Palace's succesful Under-18s title-challengers as the 2020/21 season progressed.
Stepping in for the injured Cardo Siddik, he quickly formed a strong defensive partnership with Dan Quick, starting 10 of the final 12 games of the season and contributing to three clean sheets.
Developing under the tutorlage of former central defenders Paddy McCarthy and Darren Powell, Sheridan will hope the 2021/22 campaign continues in a similarly strong vein.