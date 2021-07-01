Kirsty Barton
Kirsty Barton joined Palace on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2018, going on to play 12 times during the run-in.
The midfielder spent seven years at Chelsea as a youth player, making her first senior appearances before suffering an ACL injury that kept her out for over a year.
She signed for Brighton in 2011 and became the club’s longest-serving player, playing a crucial role in their rise from the third tier to the Women’s Super League.