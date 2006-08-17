Lexi Potter

After starting out with local side Southwark Cribbs FC, Potter joined the Blues at the age of eight, winning the FA Youth Cup at Under-16s level and the FA Women’s Academy Cup in 2022/23.

At 17-years-old, Potter became the youngest female player in England to sign a professional football contract, penning professional terms with Chelsea at the beginning of last season.

She also captained England’s Under-17s side to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s U17 Euros in Estonia the summer of 2023.

She then joined Palace on loan for 2023/24, making 21 appearances in all competitions as the club secured a historic Women’s Championship title.

After training with her parent club for the majority of pre-season ahead of 2024/25, Potter now returns to the Eagles to continue her development, linking up with Laura Kaminski’s squad ahead of our first-ever campaign in the Women’s Super League.