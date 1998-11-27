Skip navigation
Luke
Dreher

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
27.11.9827 November 1998
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined
01.07.1501 July 2015
View profile
Luke Dreher
Awards & Honours

Under-18s Player of the Season
Crystal Palace, 2015/16