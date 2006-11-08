Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Mofe
Jemide

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
08.11.0608 November 2006
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined Team
18.07.2318 July 2023
View profile
View profile
Mofe Jemide
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop