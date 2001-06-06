Sean Robertson

He broke into the Academy side at the end of the 2016/17 and showed his eye for goal by netting on a couple of occasions that campaign, before establishing himself as a key member of the team the following term.

In summer of 2019, he was handed a professional contract. In advance of the 2021/22 season, he featured for a Palace XI alongside first-teamers like Christian Benteke and Nathaniel Clyne in a friendly against Brentford B.