Tyler Whyte was part of the Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.

The full-back earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

He made his first appearance for the Under-21s in September 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup.