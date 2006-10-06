Fergie Time
One of the Championship's most highly rated defenders following his breakthrough season with West Bromwich Albion in 2019/20, Ferguson battled his way to fitness after signing for Palace in summer 2020.
Nathan Ferguson signed for Crystal Palace as the club's first arrival of the summer 2020 window, penning a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.
Ferguson, then-19, joined as a free agent following his contract expiration at West Bromwich Albion, where he developed since the age of eight, rising through the Academy ranks.
Just a teenager, he had his breakthrough campaign in 2019/20, starting West Brom’s first game of the season in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and grabbing an assist.
The following month, he netted his first and only senior Baggies goal in a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers.
Ferguson continued to play regularly for West Brom until a knee injury curtailed his season after 21 appearances.
Before this, the young full-back rose through West Brom’s youth setup from the age of eight. He has also represented England at Under-18, U19 and U20 level - collecting one, three and four caps at the respective age groups.
Ferguson is happy to play across the backline, but, more specifically, he can operate in both full-back positions, where he is comfortable and assured.
He is right-footed but versatile on the pitch, with the passing vision to contribute to offensive passages - very much in the mould of the 'modern' full-back.