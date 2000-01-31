Kirby signed a professional deal with the Eagles in February 2017, having previously been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur before linking up with Palace at the start of 2016/17. He quickly earned himself a professional deal after impressing for the Development side.

He was named on the first-team bench against his former club Spurs in February 2018, and featured for Roy Hodgson's team in friendly action during the summer of 2018.

In January 2019 he joined League One side Blackpool on loan until the summer, scoring once for the Tangerines in 11 appearances.

Upon his return to Palace for the 19/20 season, Kirby has joined the first-team squad both in training and on the bench for competitive matches. He earned his professional debut for Palace in September 2020 against AFC Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Kirby began a half-season loan with Tranmere Rovers in January 2021, where he helped them reach the League Two play-offs.