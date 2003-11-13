Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

45Omotayo
Adaramola

out on loan
Def
Defender
Date of Birth
13.11.0313 November 2003
Country
flag Republic of Ireland
IERepublic of Ireland
Joined Team
04.02.2204 February 2022
View profile
View profile
Omotayo Adaramola
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop
All time
Palace career
2
Appearances
0
Goals