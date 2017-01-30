Patrick van Aanholt

Palace completed their second capture of the January transfer window when they clinched Van Aanholt's signature from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

The Dutchman started his career at Chelsea after playing for PSV Eindhoven’s youth side. He featured on loan for Coventry City and Newcastle United before making the first of eight appearances for the Blues. In his time there, he also enjoyed loan spells at Leicester City, Wigan Athletic and Vitesse Arnhem.

He joined Sunderland permanently in July 2013 and quickly became a regular - playing 88 times on Wearside and scoring seven goals. Four of his efforts came in the 2015/16 campaign as the Black Cats survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Months later, Allardyce would reunite himself with the Dutchman when he brought him to SE25 to help with another survival scrap, and Van Aanholt showed his goalscoring touch once again as he netted a crucial goal against Middlesbrough in a basement battle in March 2017. He repeated the trick against Hull City in the penultimate game of the season to seal safety.

Winning his first Holland cap in a friendly against Colombia in November 2013, Van Aanholt then secured his international allegiance by playing in a competitive clash against Estonia in 2019.