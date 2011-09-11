Reece Hannam

After 11 years at the Hammers, Hannam joined Palace in the summer of 2020 after impressing over a series of trials that were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. He has fast become a regular member of the Under-23s side, appearing 16 times in the 2020/21 season.

Having extended his contract in March to run until June 2023 – with the option for a further year – Hannam was praised by Under-23s manager Shaun Derry, who said: “Reece is an exceptionally hard-working individual who is demonstrating high levels of maturity, determination and understanding of what is required to play for our football club.”

Hannam's success in 20/21 saw him recognised in the club's End of Season Awards, scooping Under-23 Player of the Season.