Ryan Bartley
A dominant centre-back with the ability to fill in on the right-hand side of defence, Ryan Bartley played eight times for the Under-18s in last season’s title-charge, keeping three clean sheets.
Signing from Fulham as an 11-year-old, he was an early developer and was able to play Under-16s football aged 14. Not only physically mature, his leadership potential and responsibility on the field makes him a valuable asset to the youth sides.
After suffering from injuries last season after a run in the Paddy McCarthy’s U18s side, he has returned to the squad under Rob Quinn for the 2021/22 campaign.