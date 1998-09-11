Woods played a key role in helping his boyhood team claim the Professional Development League title in 2017/18, and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension in the summer of 2018 and his first-team debut in the League Cup tie against Middlesbrough the following October.

A former Palace Under-16s captain, Woods broke into the Development team towards the end of the 2015/16 campaign, and after sharing his time between the Under-18s and the Under-23s throughout the following season, made one of the centre-back spots his own in 17/18.

He made his first first-team start against Colchester United in August 2019.

Woods joined Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical in January 2020 on loan until the end of the 19/20 season and later Portsmouth in a loan move until the end of 20/21.