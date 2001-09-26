Scott Banks

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made his debut for Dundee United earlier this season and spent the 2018/19 campaign with Clyde F.C.

During his time on loan with the 'Bully Wee', he won the club’s Goal of the Season and was named Man of the Match in the game that secured Clyde's promotion from League Two.

After a spell at Alloa Athletic on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season, Banks started the 2020/21 campaign strongly for the Under-23s side, scoring four times in 11 appearances. His form earned him a loan move to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic for the remainder of the season, helping the club to the play-offs.