A former Palace Player of the Season, Scott Dann was named Eagles captain during summer 2016, continuing a trend that has seen him skipper every team he has been part of.

After two-and-a-half years with Blackburn Rovers, Dann arrived at Palace on transfer deadline day in January 2014 to bolster the Eagles' survival bid, and the Liverpudlian helped ensure safety by playing his part in keeping five clean sheets during the final 10 games of the campaign.

Dann began his career with Walsall and enjoyed loan spells to Danish side Koge BK, Reddich United and Hednesford Town. He made his Saddlers bow in 2005 and helped Walsall to the League Two title in 2006/07 before making the step-up to the Championship with Coventry City in January 2008.

After impressing during his 18 months at Coventry, Dann was snapped up by Premier League side Birmingham City for £3.5 million and made 50 top-flight appearances for the club in two seasons.

Following the Blues' relegation in 2011, he joined Blackburn, where he became a mainstay in the side before moving to Palace, scoring his first goal for the club back in his home city during the Eagles' 3-2 win against Everton in April 2014.

He would find the back of the net four more times for Palace the following season as helped them finish in the top half of the table for the first time since 1992, earning the Player of the Season award.

Dann followed that up with the inaugural Players' Player of the Season accolade 12 months later as he ended the following season as the Premier League's top goalscoring defender with five strikes.