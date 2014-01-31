Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

6Scott
Dann

out on loan
Def
Defender
Date of Birth
14.02.8714 February 1987
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined
31.01.1431 January 2014
View profile
View profile
Scott Dann
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop
All time
Palace career
181
Appearances
16
Goals

Awards & Honours

Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2014/15
Players' Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2015/16