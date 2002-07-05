Malachi Boateng

Comfortable with both feet, Boateng combined his Under-18 duties alongside featuring for the Development side in 2018/19.

In October 2019, Boateng signed his first professional contract with the club after receiving the Under-18 Player of the Season award the previous summer.

He now competes regularly with the Under-23s after scooping the U23s Player of the Season for 2019/20, and was the only player to feature in every Development fixture in the 2020/21 campaign.