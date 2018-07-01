Crystal Palace made Vicente Guaita their first signing of summer 2018 after he penned a three-year deal, and he brought plenty of pedigree to Selhurst Park.

Guaita's potential was realised by Spanish giants Valencia at the age of eight, when he was invited to join their youth academy in 1995.

After working his way through the ranks and playing understudy to top shot-stoppers such as Santiago Canizares and Timo Hildebrand, he made his first-team bow in 2008/09 and further displayed his talents the following campaign on loan at Recreativo Huelva, where he won the Segunda’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

That saw him afforded more opportunities upon his return to the Mestalla, and he appeared in 28 games in all competitions including a run to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. He eventually established himself as first-choice for Valencia, and after helping them to successive third-place finishes in La Liga, he was made vice-captain for the 2013/14 campaign.

At the end of that season and having amassed 114 appearances for Valencia, Guaita made a move to Getafe where he was instantly installed as No.1, but he couldn’t help the Spanish side from sliding out of the top-flight during his second season at the Madrid-based club.

However Guaita helped them bounce back via the play-offs in 2017, and then established them back amongst Spanish football’s elite in 17/18 by keeping 12 clean sheets to help Getafe to an eighth-place finish.

Having fast become a fan favourite in SE25 for his acrobatic performances between the sticks, Guaita extended his time in the capital with a contract extension until June 2023.

He then enjoyed a double-scoop at the club's 2020/21 End of Season Awards as he was named Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season following another successful campaign.