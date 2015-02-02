Wilfried Zaha

Since returning to Palace in January 2015 from Manchester United, Zaha has sparkled and was named the club's Player of the Season for three consecutive years as he became one of the Premier League's most eye-catching attacking threats.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Zaha’s affinity with Palace began at an early age when his family moved to Thornton Heath, and he was snapped up by the Eagles Academy as a 12-year-old.

Zaha progressed impressively through the youth setup and was handed his first-team debut aged 17 in a 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City in March 2010. He signed his maiden professional deal the following month.

The beginning of the following season saw Zaha mark his first start in red and blue with his first professional goal, hitting the opener in a 3-2 victory over Leicester City in August 2010. He would rack up a further 43 appearances in all competitions during the 2010/11 season.

The following campaign under Dougie Freedman saw him hit nine goals from the wide areas – including Palace’s equaliser in the 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion – as his reputation began to rise.

Zaha started the 2012/13 season in a similar vein of form, hitting back-to-back braces in October victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley. This attracted the attention of England national team boss Roy Hodgson, who handed Zaha his international bow as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat to Sweden the following month - one of two caps he won for the Three Lions.

By January 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson and United came calling and clinched Zaha's signature for a club-record sale, but United agreed to loan the winger back to Palace for the remainder of their promotion push. The young graduate said goodbye by firing in two memorable goals against Brighton to send the Eagles soaring into the 2013 play-off final.

In the final, his trickery won the extra-time penalty against Watford that Kevin Phillips converted to send Palace into the top-flight.

Zaha found chances at United hard to come by and featured in just three Premier League games, prompting him to seek first-team football with a loan move to Cardiff.

However after making a sensational return to SE25 on loan in August 2014, he marked his second debut with a last-minute equaliser against Newcastle United before putting pen to paper with a permanent deal the following January.

His first Player of the Season award came in 2016 after he starred during the club's run to the FA Cup final. After bagging his then-best return of seven league goals in 2016/17 he was handed the prize again 12 months later - a campaign that saw him switch international allegiance to the Ivory Coast, who he would represent in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zaha went on to be named Player of the Season again after the 2017/18 campaign and recorded his record goals tally for a single campaign in 2018/19, bagging 10 times.

He went on to beat this in 2020/21, and marked 10 years since his debut in March 2020.