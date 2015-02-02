Skip navigation
11Wilfried
Zaha

out on loan
ST
Forward
Date of Birth
10.11.9210 November 1992
Country
flag Côte d'Ivoire
CICôte d'Ivoire
Joined
02.02.1502 February 2015
Wilfried Zaha
All time
Palace career
392
Appearances
68
Goals

Awards & Honours

Young Player of the Month
Football League, October 2012
Young Player of the Year
2013 Football League
PFA Team of the Season
2012/13 Championship
Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2015/16
Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2016/17
Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2017/18
Player of the Month
Premier League, April 2018
Crystal Palace Player of the Month
September 2020, December 2018, April 2018, November 2017, October 2017
PFA Community Champion Award
2019/20
Best of Africa Award for Philanthropic Endeavour
Best of Africa Awards 2019