Basilio Reino Socoliche

Basilio Socoliche
Basilio Socoliche arrived at Crystal Palace over the Christmas period as a teenager, after leaving Watford.
Basilio Socoliche arrived at Crystal Palace over the Christmas period as a teenager, after leaving Watford.
A creative midfielder, Socoliche operates as a number 10 behind the striker. Physically slight but very skilful, he offers a creative outlet for the side – but can fill in on either flank if needed.
He was unlucky to suffer an injury at the back end of last season, but will re-join Rob Quinn’s squad upon his return to full fitness, where he will have the chance to make his debut for the Under-18s side.