Enrique Lameiras was a big part of Dave Cooper's Under-15s side, winning the penalty which saw Palace crowned winners of the U15 Floodlit Cup South at Selhurst Park.

The youngster scored twice in the U15 Floodlit Cup National final against Sunderland, though the side finished as runners up.

He earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season and has previously featured for Portugal Under-16s in their UEFA U16 Development Tournament. He scored a sensational strike from 25-yards out against the Netherlands to help his Portugal side to a 2-1 victory.

Lameiras made his first appearance for the Under-18s on the final day of the 23/24 campaign in a 3-0 win away at Reading.