Jack Mason has been at the club since the age of 13 and models his game on Jordan Pickford.

He was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.

The shot-stopper earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Mason made his first start for the Under-18s in the U18 Premier League Cup, keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City in August 2024.