Jerome Osei Kyremeh

Despite joining the club relatively late in the 2022/23 season, Osei quickly slotted into the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal - in which he scored.

He made his first appearance for the U18s in December 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa. He was also named in the matchday squad which faced Plymouth in the FA Youth Cup.

In July 2024, Osei earned a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season and made his first appearance for the Under-18s in August 2024 against Birmingham City.