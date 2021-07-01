Kalani Barton
Barton is approaching a decade as an Eagle, after joining the club as an eight-year-old, and has made his mark on the Under-18s side this season.
Originally a right-sided forward, he began filling in at wing-back in the last couple of years, now operating as an attacking full-back on the right of defence.
Barton’s speed and athleticism makes him a threat for opposition wide players, while his on- and off-field maturity have seen him cement a place in the Under-18s side to start the 2021/22 campaign.