Kevin Gonzalez
Comfortable on either wing or playing behind the striker, Kevin Gonzalez is another of Paddy McCarthy’s attacking youngsters that took Category 1 football by storm in the 2020/21 campaign.
Making 17 appearances, he scored vital goals against Brighton and Southampton as the Under-18s took the title-race down to the wire.