Skip navigation

      5Luke
      Browne

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      06.10.0506 October 2005
      Country
      flag Republic of Ireland
      IERepublic of Ireland
      Joined Team
      02.02.2402 February 2024
      View profile
      View profile
      Luke Browne
      Shirts
      Buy
      Shirts
      Shop