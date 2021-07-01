Vonnte Williams
Vonnte Williams is a popular member of the youth set-up at Crystal Palace, having joined the club almost a decade ago as an eight-year-old.
Vonnte Williams is a popular member of the youth set-up at Crystal Palace, having joined the club almost a decade ago as an eight-year-old.
An aggressive, direct full-back normally operating on the left-hand side, he secured his first Under-18s appearance against West Ham United this season.
Much like Tayo Adaramola ahead of him, Williams is a dynamic, attacking left-back, with the competition between the two similar players driving one another onwards within the Academy.