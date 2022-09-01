Football runs in Freddie Bell’s family, with his grandfather Alan Bell having represented Arsenal.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and with a good range of passing, Bell can also aid his sides’ defensive efforts with tough tackling in the centre of the park. His intelligent performances have caught the eye at the Academy, with his coaches aiming to add more goals to his game this season.

Bell made 14 appearances in the 2021/22 season for the Under-18s, and is captain of the side in 2022/23. He made his first appearance at Under-21s level in September 2022, coming on as a substitute in a remarkable 7-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup.