Luke Plange

Plange signed for Patrick Vieira’s first-team after making his professional debut in December 2021, featuring for the Rams against Bristol City. He then started his first game in the next fixture and scored the only goal in a win against Blackpool.

He came through the ranks with Arsenal’s Academy, and has made 26 senior appearances in his career, being nominated for December’s PFA Championship Player of the Month.

On signing for the club, he told Palace TV: “I'm very excited to be joining a big Premier League club. I'm ready to crack on. Obviously I’ll be with Derby, fighting for them in the Championship at the moment, but I will be ready to go back to Crystal Palace in the summer and get ready to go.”

Now that he's returned, he has featured heavily in pre-season in the build up to the 2022/23 campaign.