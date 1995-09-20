Skip navigation

      4Rob
      Holding

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      20.09.9520 September 1995
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      01.09.2301 September 2023
      Rob Holding
      All time
      Palace career
      1
      Appearances
      0
      Goals

      Awards & Honours

      Player of the Year
      Bolton Wanderers, 2015/16