Ryan Bartley

Signing from Fulham as an 11-year-old, he was an early developer and was able to play Under-16s football aged 14. Not only physically mature, his leadership potential and responsibility on the field makes him a valuable asset to the youth sides.

After suffering from injuries in the 2020/21 season, after a run in the Paddy McCarthy’s Under-18s side, he has returned to the squad under Rob Quinn for the 2021/22 campaign.

Bartley recorded eight appearances in the 21/22 campaign along with an assist in a 2-4 victory at Tottenham Hotspur. The centre-back has captained the side on occasion, including at the Premier League Next Generation Cup in pre-season of 2022/23.