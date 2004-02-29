Joseph Whitworth

Harking from generations of Crystal Palace fans, Whitworth was a regular at Selhurst Park as a child despite an early youth career at AFC Wimbledon Under-13s. The oldest of three goalkeeping brothers, he was spotted by the Eagles and invited to sign.

His form was recognised by Shaun Derry, and he was regularly among the substitutes for the Under-23s side, including fixtures at Selhurst Park. He has also received international call-ups for the England Under-17s side.

He has spoken of the importance of the club’s work within the community, visiting Norwood and Brixton food bank to understand the ways they are helping south Londoners through the pandemic.