The central midfielder became a regular in the Development side at just 17-years-old, and was named on the bench for the first-team at Manchester United in April 2016. Just a month later he was named the club’s Under-18 Player of the Year.

After making four Under-23s appearances after returning from injury once again in February, then-manager Roy Hodgson praised his resilience.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Luke and I’ve seen him around a lot," he said. "On two occasions he’s actually been with us in the first-team squad in the hope of really integrating and using his undoubted ability. He’s a real quality player. But he’s had such a bad run of injuries and on each occasion with me, it didn’t last very long before the next injury reared its head.

“If anybody deserves a break, the chance to really showcase his talents as a footballer and really give back to Crystal Palace and repay the faith we’ve had in him, it’s Luke Dreher. No one deserves the misfortune he’s had with injuries. He’s been incredibly strong, mentally, to get through all those injuries and still be out there as enthusiastic as he is.”