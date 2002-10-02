Sion Spence

Raised in Penarth, the Welsh No. 10 arrived in south London alongside five other Development captures, last playing for Cardiff City and spending much of 2019/20 on loan at Barry Town United.

He scored seven goals in an impressive 2020/21 campaign for Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side, including a crucial winner at Middlesbrough on the final day of the season to send Palace into the play-offs.

The highlight, however, was a sublime performance against Norwich City, capped by a volleyed finish from the edge of the penalty area to complete his hattrick.