Brooke Aspin

An England youth international who, at just 19-years-old, already boasts a Championship winner’s medal and a season’s experience of regular Women’s Super League football, Aspin’s arrival bolsters Palace’s defensive options for 2024/25.

Aspin is a product of the Bristol City academy system, joining the Robins at the age of 14 and debuting just two years later.

After making 26 appearances in her first season, the defender battled back from a health setback to help Bristol City win the 2022/23 Women’s Championship, before signing for Chelsea and spending the subsequent season back on loan at Ashton Gate, where she appeared 17 times in last season’s WSL, scoring twice.

Aspin’s quality and character has also shone on the international stage, the defender having captained England at Under-17s and Under-19s level. In 2023, she received her maiden England Under-23s call-up.